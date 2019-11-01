Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The child sex abuse royal commission which found the Salvation Army
The child sex abuse royal commission which found the Salvation Army "did not protect the boys from this abuse"
Crime

Former Salvos officer arrested over sex assaults

by JANET FIFE-YEOMANS
1st Nov 2019 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Salvation Army captain, 79, has been charged with historical sex abuse at one of the state's notorious boys' homes.

Ronald Cotterill yesterday appeared at Broken Hill Local Court on 10 counts of indecent assaulting three boys aged between eight and 12 at the Bexley boys' home in the late 1970s.

 

The royal commission found the Salvation Army did not protect boys from abuse.
The royal commission found the Salvation Army did not protect boys from abuse.

 

 

The brutal regime at Bexley involving both sexual and physical abuse was exposed during the child sex abuse royal commission which found the Salvation Army "did not protect the boys from this abuse".

Cotterill was arrested on Thursday at Broken Hill by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad which established Strike Force Lehmann to investigate allegations in the wake of the royal commission.

He was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at Sutherland Local Court on November 19.

Detectives said their investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
salvation army sexual abuse allegations sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        premium_icon Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        Health A damning report has revealed the depths of cruelty and neglect in Australia’s aged care system, from residents being left with maggots feeding on open sores

        Horses that survived the raging fire front need rehoming

        premium_icon Horses that survived the raging fire front need rehoming

        News 14 horses emerged after miraculously surviving the raging bushfire.

        ROBBERY: Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage

        premium_icon ROBBERY: Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage

        News Police said a white ute was seen driving erratically in the CBD at the time.

        'Drugs are harmful because they are illegal'

        premium_icon 'Drugs are harmful because they are illegal'

        News ONLINE POLL: Do you support decriminalisation of drugs?