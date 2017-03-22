Former Saint ready for AFLW grand final

WHEN the Brisbane Lions run on to Metricon Stadium on Saturday for the AFL Women's grand final, there will be a local link to follow.

Nikki Wallace. Zimbio

Sawtell/Toormina is particularly proud of former player Nikki Wallace who is a member of the Lions' women's squad.

Nikki is the first local junior to make an AFL list - mens or womens.

Proud junior coach Tony Linnett said Nikki demonstrated fantastic skills as a young player and her success reflects the strength of the local competition and the opportunities that lay ahead for young players on the North Coast.

Gearing up for the fast approaching 2017 season, the Saints have been inspired by the recent announcement of the club's number-one ticket holder and AFL superstar, North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell.

The powerful on-baller said he was delighted to be associated with this dynamic club after spending time with the stars of the future when he signed autographs and offered his words of wisdom to the enthusiastic youngsters.

Junior Club President Jade Collon said the Kangaroo skipper's appearance was the perfect springboard for the season.

"We are so pleased to have Jack as our number-one ticket holder, he reflects what we're all about on and off the field with his work ethic, respect, fair play and reward for effort," she said.