Former prisoner turned carer forms special bond with 'roo

Wildlife carer Danny Williams and his kangaroo Esperance, who he rescued in Western Australia. Rob Williams

FOR the past eight months, everywhere Danny Williams goes Esperance the kangaroo follows.

Their paths first crossed when Mr Williams was driving out of the Western Australian town early one morning last year.

He saw a kangaroo being hit by a truck and immediately pulled a u-turn, driving onto the side of the road to assess the damage.

That's when he saw a little western grey standing over her dead mum lying still on the bitumen and calling out to her in vain.

He scooped up the joey and they have been inseparable ever since.

Naturally she came with him when he moved to Ipswich two months ago.

Mr Williams spent about 20 years in prison and it was in jail where he earned a wildlife carer's license.

A jumper wrapped around his body acts as a makeshift pouch.

He has come to Ipswich in the hope of reconnecting with his son and wants to head to Western Australia and release Esperance back into the wild together.

He is a member of the Ipswich Koala Protection Society, which cares for and rescues all manner of native wildlife, and will take on another kangaroo this week.

"I've always had animals in my life," he said.

"There's a lot of responsibility... it's like taking on a child, it really is.

"I don't leave her at home, she comes with me everywhere I go."

Mr Williams said he enjoyed the process of the day-to-day care of the 'roo and wants to continue doing the same work with more animals.

She comes jumping whenever he bellows a call and he has taught her not to stop on the road.

"She doesn't really recognise she's a kangaroo," he said.

"She follows me like she would if I was her mum.

"I want to get custody of my son and go and do the release and teach him a little bit about it."

Mr Williams issued a warning for those with good intentions looking to do similar.

He said when pulling a hairless joey, known as a pinkie, out of its dead mother's pouch extra care needs to be taken.

They will be firmly attached to their mum's nipple and yanking them off can cause serious damage.

Instead, would-be rescuers should gently pull the joey back and cut the nipple off with a knife or a pair of scissors before taking the baby kangaroo to a vet.