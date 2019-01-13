Former PM involved in street fight

Social media has hailed John Howard a “legend” after he saved a woman from a domestic violence incident in Wollstonecraft. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Scott Morrison has personally thanked former Prime Minister John Howard for his unexpected role in a domestic violence incident on the streets of Sydney last Wednesday.

"How good is John Howard! Thanks and well done. An example to all," Mr Morrison wrote on his Twitter page yesterday.

In a Sunday Telegraph exclusive, the publication reported that the 79-year-old former PM was on his daily walk near his home in Wollstonecraft on Sydney's north shore about 7.45am on Wednesday when he saw a couple fighting on the street.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Mr Howard called out "Hey" in a bid to stop the fight, before standing with the woman until police arrived.

Police pointed out he was in no way involved with the fracas, but has since provided them with a statement.

Police confirmed to news.com.au that a 44-year-old woman has been charged with breaching an apprehended domestic violence order and granted conditional bail to appear at Manly Local Court on Tuesday - while a man, aged 47, was taken to hospital as a mental health precaution. Both the man and woman are known to each other.

"Police hope to speak with the man once he is deemed well enough," a police statement read.

Many have followed Mr Morrison's tweet in praising the former Liberal leader, who celebrates his 80th birthday in July. One Twitter user described him as a "legend" while others commended him on doing the right thing.

John Howard was seen back on the streets of his home suburb of Wollstonecraft in the lower North Shore on Friday following his witnessing of a domestic violence incident on Wednesday. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"He not only stopped the fight, but he stood with the woman until help arrived. Others would have turned a blind eye, a social media user said. "Well done, we should do the same if we find ourselves in that situation."

Between 1996 and 2001, The Howard Government funded a $50 million Partnerships Against Domestic Violence Program to test preventive measures and practices to address domestic violence.

He has remained politically active since leaving office in 2007 - and he was back walking the streets in his cricket jumper on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Mr Howard declined to comment on the incident.