Former prime minister John Howard has come to Peter Dutton’s aid. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Politics

LNP brings out big guns to save Dutton’s skin

by Thomas Morgan
9th May 2019 8:51 AM
FORMER prime minister John Howard has sent out a letter begging voters in a marginal Queensland electorate to vote LNP.

Voters in Dickson, which is currently held by Peter Dutton, were this week surprised and bemused after a letter from the former PM came in the post.

"(Mr Dutton) was the most competent Minister in my Government," the letter read.

"As Minister for Home Affairs, Peter has kept all Australians safer."

Former prime minister John Howard has come to Peter Dutton’s aid. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Dickson is held by a tight margin of just 1.6 per cent, with Labor candidate and former Courier-Mail journalist Ali France hoping to snag it come May 18.

Earlier this month, Mr Dutton caused outrage after alleging Ms France, who is an amputee, was using her disability as an excuse to not live in the seat. He soon after apologised for his comments.

 

John Howard's letter to voters urging them to vote for Peter Dutton.
Leftwing advocacy group Get Up has targeted voters in Dickson with a huge promotional campaign urging voters to vote Mr Dutton out.

Mr Howard's glowing endorsement, which is sure to put other Howard ministers' noses out of joint, is a further sign the LNP is under pressure in the marginal electorate.

federal election 2019 john howard lnp peter dutton

