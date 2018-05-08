Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former prime minister Bob Hawke. Picture: David Moir/AAP
Former prime minister Bob Hawke. Picture: David Moir/AAP
News

Bob Hawke taken to hospital

8th May 2018 5:18 AM

FORMER Prime Minister Bob Hawke was admitted to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the 88-year-old was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon, where he is undergoing treatment.

It is understood that initial suggestions that the Labor giant suffered pneumonia or a stroke were incorrect.

 

Mr Hawke's wife Blanche d'Alpuget confirmed to the Daily Telegraph over the phone on Monday night that her husband was "OK".

Labor sources told the ABC the former party leader was in hospital for tests and it was "nothing serious".

Mr Hawke was Prime Minister from 1983-1991, leading the party to four consecutive electoral victories.

bob hawke hopsital sydney

Top Stories

    Melinda Pavey on the bypass

    premium_icon Melinda Pavey on the bypass

    Video NSW Roads Minister gives an update on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

    Stadium steel leaves local subbies sullen

    premium_icon Stadium steel leaves local subbies sullen

    News Structural steel for Stadium project will be coming from overseas.

    Premier to visit Coffs Harbour on Tuesday

    Premier to visit Coffs Harbour on Tuesday

    News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to visit Coffs Harbour Hospital

    The simple trick to saving $400 in seconds

    The simple trick to saving $400 in seconds

    Money We're losing $2.4 billion a year in not switching energy providers.

    Local Partners