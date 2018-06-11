Former premier rescued while bushwalking

Former premier Jay Weatherill after falling and breaking his leg in Mt Remarkable National Park. Picture: Jay Weatherill/Facebook

FORMER premier Jay Weatherill has thanked emergency service volunteers for rescuing him after he fell and broke his leg while bushwalking in the Mt Remarkable National Park on Sunday.

On Monday, Mr Weatherill posted photos to his Facebook page and an explanation of his ordeal.

Emergency service volunteers carrying the fallen Premier. Picture: Jay Weatherill/Facebook

"On Sunday I fell while bushwalking with my family through Hidden Gorge in Mt Remarkable National Park and broke my leg," the father of two wrote.

"It took more than two hours walking uphill to carry me to an ambulance.

"I have a broken lower right leg and am feeling more than a little embarrassed for causing all this fuss but thanks to the amazing work of our park rangers, emergency services workers, including volunteers, the hospital staff, some kind strangers and my family, I'm okay."

Mr Weatherill specifically thanks staff and volunteers from National Parks, SA Ambulance Service, SAPOL, Wilmington CFS, Booleroo Centre SES and Port Pirie Hospital.

"An ideal way to get a first-hand look at our wonderful emergency services in action - but not recommended," he quipped.

Mr Weatherill resigned as premier after Labor lost the March state election and has been sitting on the party's backbench in Parliament since.

Jay Weatherill with the family before his unfortunate accident.. Picture: Jay Weatherill/Facebook

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Labor treasury spokesman Stephen Mullighan sent well wishes to his former leader.

"No one wants to see this happen to anyone, let alone a friend and colleague," he said.

"Jay and his family are renowned for being lovers of the regions in South Australia and keeping fit.

"He's obviously come to some grief. It can be a tricky climb and obviously in this instance it's got the better of him and he had to be rescued by emergency services.

"We're just very glad that we've got an emergency services sector that can respond so quickly."