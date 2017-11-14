Former players give back to ensure junior basketball future

BOTH the Bellinger Valley Braves and Coffs Harbour Basketball Associations are thankful for the efforts of two outstanding and generous young ladies.

Nicole Howarth and Ashley Markham were a major driving force behind the associations' collaborative Super League Program to give all of the kids a new experience, one which proved to be a huge success.

Nicole started at Coffs and moved over to Bellinger, where she finished out her junior basketball career.

She attended state camps and played for NSW Country every subsequent year. After her final junior season, she played on the Braves State League team for two years and then coached various Bellinger teams. She is now the referee supervisor, encouraging and developing local refs to help grow the sport in Coffs.

Ashley started when she was in year 3, played rep from the under-14's and finished out her junior years for the Suns.

She played one year of State League with Bellinger and two years with Coffs. In her second year of coaching, her under-14 Girls' team made Australian nationals and won silver. She became the coaching director on Coffs Association's Board of Management in 2015 and is now the referee director as well.