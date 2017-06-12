Former Panther named to make Origin debut

Jarrod Wallace during the Queensland State of Origin team training session at Sanctuary Cove prior to Game 1 of the series. Photo: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

THE Sawtell Panthers are celebrating after one of their own was named to make his State Of Origin next week.

Gold Coast Titans prop Jarrod Wallace was named today to play on the bench in Origin II for Queensland.

Before NSW supporters start crying conspiracy, it should be noted the 25 year-old was born and raised on the Gold Coast and didn't move to the Coffs Coast until he was 13 when his father Craig signed on as captain-coach of Sawtell in 2004.

Before his Origin debut can be completely rubber stamped, Wallace must first beat a shoulder charge report at the NRL judiciary tomorrow night.

The match review committee cited Wallace for the shoulder charge following Saturday's loss to the Warriors.

Had he taken the early guilty plea, the Titans prop would have been ruled out for one game.

But with Wallace named in the Queensland side, the Titans will give him every chance to play at ANZ Stadium next Wednesday.

If Wallace is found guilty at the judiciary, he will be rubbed out for two games.