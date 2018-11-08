Menu
Maryborough man Jamie Thomas Lacey, 38, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Crime

Former Olympic hopeful in court over cross-dressing break-in

8th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
JAMIE Thomas Lacey was once an aspiring athlete with dreams to compete at the Olympics, but an addiction to ice transformed him into a perverted criminal.  

The former competitive boxer appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week after he was caught wearing a dress and make-up inside a motel room he had broken into. 

  It's the latest entry on his criminal history, which features offences of a disturbing sexual nature.   

Lacey's rap sheet includes him masturbating in strangers' homes and possessing child pornography.  

The 38-year-old, who is currently staying at a drug rehabilitation centre, pleaded guilty to one count of entering a premises to commit an indictable offence over the cross-dressing motel event.  

The court heard the Maryborough man left a vacant motel room in disarray while high on drugs in May last year, after breaking in through a window.   

Inside, he moved furniture around, soiled the bed, and stole clothes from the motel laundry room to wear.   

When motel staff walked in on Lacey, he informed them: "I had nowhere to sleep last night so I squatted for the night".   

The court heard that the qualified slaughterman's life spiralled out of control after he became hooked on the drug ice at age 18 - which is when he was at the peak of his boxing career - after being introduced to the drug by friends.   

He has struggled with an addiction for the past 20 years.   

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel summarised on Lacey's behalf in court: "It takes hold of him in a bad way".  

The father-of-two escaped having to serve actual jail time.   

He was sentenced to three-months in jail, wholly suspended.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

