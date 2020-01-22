Menu
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Former Olympian denied bail over alleged $210m cocaine plot

22nd Jan 2020 2:47 PM
World champion kayaker and Olympic silver medallist Nathan Baggaley has been denied bail for a second time following his alleged involvement in a botched plan to import $210 million worth of cocaine with his brother.

Baggaley's bail application was dismissed in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after proceedings held in a closed court.

Baggaley is accused of buying a $100,000 boat his brother and another man allegedly used to collect almost 600kg of cocaine from a larger vessel off the northern NSW coast in 2018.

