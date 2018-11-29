Killer nurse calls murder sentence 'manifestly excessive'

KILLER APPEAL QUASHED: Megan Haines who murdered Marie Darragh (pictured with her and her daughter Charli) and Isabella Spencer, at St Andrews nursing home in Ballina in 2014, has lost her appeal against her conviction and sentence.

A FORMER NSW nurse jailed for murdering two aged-care residents with lethal doses of insulin has lost her appeal against her conviction and sentence.

This morning the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal dismissed Haines' challenges which she said was "manifestly excessive".

Former nurse Megan Haines was jailed for 17 years in December 2016 after being found guilty of murdering Marie Darragh, 82 and Isabella Spencer, 77, in May 2014 at Ballina's St Andrew's Village.

Mrs Darragh had complained about Haines refusing to give her cream to soothe an itch while Mrs Spencer said had refused to help her reach the toilet.

Her daughter Charli Darragh said she was "so happy" Haines appeal was declined.

"I knew she would be but it is still relief," she said.

"I was very upset when I heard she had contested her sentence."

Three days after her mother's death Ms Darragh launched the Angels of the Elderly Foundation which has campaigned to expose abuse and bring more care into the system.

She now has "1500 whistle blowers", whom she said report to her about conditions inside nursing homes across the country.

Ms Darragh was also at the forefront of calls for a Royal Commission into the industry announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison in September.

Her ultimate goal now was to have CCTV cameras installed in every nursing home. She was also writing a book about the murders and their repercussions, called Thy Evil Angel.

Ms Darragh said Haines still has another 23 years to serve - if she behaves.

"She has already served four years and three months so has another 23 years to go and she will be 74 years when she is released," she said.

"I want Australia's evil nurses lurking the corridors of our aged care facilities to know they are being watched and will be caught as just as Megan Haines was."

- With AAP