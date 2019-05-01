Former Cowboy blamed for Green whispers

Green is under pressure after a tough start to the season. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.

Green is under pressure after a tough start to the season. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.

A DISGRUNTLED former Cowboys player has been blamed as the man attempting to drive a wedge between head coach Paul Green and his players.

Gripped by discontent following a poor 2-5 start to the season, Green was forced to take the unprecedented step of calling a meeting with his leadership group this week amid fresh claims that the coach was on the verge of a player-revolt.

Green took the rumours that he was on the verge of "losing the dressing room" to his players where he asked for their honest response.

In the meeting, club captain Michael Morgan, vice-captain Jordan McLean and veteran prop Matt Scott moved quickly to put any fear of angst towards their coach to bed.

Morgan then went public on radio and in print with his support of Green.

"When teams aren't going well, externally people look for reasons why, so people outside the group from their point of view look for reasons they believe things might not be working," Morgan said.

"Greeny has the full support of the playing group, we've got a good leadership group here and we caught up this morning once we heard about [the story] and made sure that Greeny was on the same page as us.

"There are no legs to the story and it's purely, I believe, because of the way we're playing, we're 2 and 5, that always happens when teams are losing.''

Green called a meeting with his senior players. Picture by Zak Simmonds.

Privately, the Cowboys front office believe they know where the attempted knifing of Green is coming from.

A player who is no longer at the club has been identified as the antagonist.

Nevertheless, Green is acutely aware that he'll remain in the firing line while ever the team struggles to find consistency in their performances.

It's hoped marquee forward Jason Taumalolo will make his comeback from injury against the Gold Coast on Friday night in Townsville.

The premier forward's return would never be more timely after the Cowboys were overrun by Canterbury 24-12 last week.

"It's not the whole second half, but there have been periods in second halves of games where individually, at times, different people have clocked off and missed their assignment," Morgan said.

"Unfortunately it's hurt us in the worst way possible, which is leaking tries,

"We have to be more resilient, when it's in a bit of a grind and it's a set for set type of game, we have to be more resilient, staying in it and not losing concentration."