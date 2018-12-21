Former NFL player busted for drug possession

FORMER NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was arrested on Wednesday (local time) in Missouri after being caught with a pound of marijuana, police said.

Green-Beckham, who last played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, was booked into the Green County Jail about 3am on Thursday and remained in custody on charges of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.

A police spokeswoman in Springfield told the Springfield News-Leader that the agency's Special Response Team was serving a warrant at a home in the 600 block of East Grand Street late on Wednesday when officers spotted Green-Beckham, 25, diving out of the residence via a window.

Officers then managed to apprehend the 201cm (6 foot, 6 inch), 102kg (225 pound) ex-NFL player before finding about a pound of marijuana in his backpack, police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said.

A subsequent search of the home revealed another seven pounds of marijuana. Bailey said Green-Beckham - who was not the target of the search warrant - did not live at the residence. Another man was also arrested during the raid, Bailey said.

A message seeking comment from Springfield police was not immediately returned, but a police report obtained by Pro Football Talk identified the second man taken into custody as Keenen Sharp, who was arrested in connection with the seven pounds of marijuana.

Formal charges against Green-Beckham, who is being held without bond, were pending, according to jail records.

It's the latest run-in with law enforcement for the second-round pick, who left college after just two years at the University of Missouri, where he was kicked off the team after being arrested for a marijuana offence, KYTV reports.

He also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated earlier this year in connection with a December 2017 arrest after he drove drunk while picking up a friend in Springfield, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.