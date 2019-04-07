Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRY TIME: Locky Miller is currently in Hong Kong playing for Australia in rugby sevens.
TRY TIME: Locky Miller is currently in Hong Kong playing for Australia in rugby sevens. John Lehmann
News

Former Marlin Miller bags try for Australia

Sam Flanagan
by
7th Apr 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Southern Cross University Marlin Lachlan Miller is currently in Hong Kong playing for Australia in Rugby Sevens.

Miller has previously played for the national team but this is his first tournament for 2019.

Unfortunately for the Australians they've copped a rough draw, as they met both New Zealand and Fiji in the pool stages.

Australia went down 40-19 in their first game against New Zealand before also falling to Fiji 31-12.

The men in gold were able to get their first win in the final round of pool games, beating Kenya 28-12.

Miller scored a valuable try for the Australians against the Kenyans right before halftime.

Their third place finish in the pool meant Australia went into the knockout phase for the Challenge Trophy.

In their first game against Portugal, Australia produced a stunning comeback after being down 21-0.

Tries to Maurice Longbottom, Joe Pincus and a double to Simon Kennewell saw them come home with a wet sail to win 26-21.

Australia now face Scotland later on this afternoon for a spot in the Challenge Trophy final.

Coverage of the Hong Kong Sevens is available on Kayo or Fox Sports.

australian rugby sevens hong kong sevens locky miller rugby sevens scu marlins
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    CARNAGE: Two motorcyclists hospitalised in 30 minutes

    premium_icon CARNAGE: Two motorcyclists hospitalised in 30 minutes

    News TWO men have been taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital following separate motorcycle accidents on a notorious stretch of road.

    IN PHOTOS: Saturday sporting action from around Coffs

    premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Saturday sporting action from around Coffs

    News ALBUM includes Snappers v Vikings, Lions v Thunder and Suns v Rams.

    REVEALED: The best spots to buy and sell on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon REVEALED: The best spots to buy and sell on the Coffs Coast

    News FIND out where is soaring, where is crashing and where is plateauing

    GROUP 2: Your club's 2019 season preview

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Your club's 2019 season preview

    Rugby League How will your team fare in the Group 2 competition this year?