Former Marlin Miller bags try for Australia

FORMER Southern Cross University Marlin Lachlan Miller is currently in Hong Kong playing for Australia in Rugby Sevens.

Miller has previously played for the national team but this is his first tournament for 2019.

Unfortunately for the Australians they've copped a rough draw, as they met both New Zealand and Fiji in the pool stages.

Australia went down 40-19 in their first game against New Zealand before also falling to Fiji 31-12.

The men in gold were able to get their first win in the final round of pool games, beating Kenya 28-12.

Miller scored a valuable try for the Australians against the Kenyans right before halftime.

Their third place finish in the pool meant Australia went into the knockout phase for the Challenge Trophy.

In their first game against Portugal, Australia produced a stunning comeback after being down 21-0.

Tries to Maurice Longbottom, Joe Pincus and a double to Simon Kennewell saw them come home with a wet sail to win 26-21.

Australia now face Scotland later on this afternoon for a spot in the Challenge Trophy final.

Coverage of the Hong Kong Sevens is available on Kayo or Fox Sports.