Bikie’s alleged tomahawk threat: ‘Pick a leg’

A FORMER Lone Wolf bikie will stand trial for two alleged brutal stabbing attacks, including one in which he threatened to cut off a man's leg with a tomahawk.

But the two victims have backed off claims they made to police, with one now saying he did not know who had attacked him and the other claiming he was on drugs and his recollection was cloudy.

Benjamin Skey Black is also accused of being part of a group that brutally beat former Bandidos bikie boss Jacques Teamo in prison last year.

Black was denied bail yesterday.

One of his alleged victims in the stabbing attack is also behind bars for unrelated offences.

Black, 37, appeared in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday facing multiple charges over the two attacks in February last year including torture, deprivation of liberty, grievous bodily harm and drug possession.

Magistrate Dermot Kehoe ordered he stand trial for the two alleged stabbings.

He denied Black, who has been in custody since February last year, bail because he said the risk was too high of him contacting the victims or reoffending.

Black also faces a charge of grievous bodily harm for the alleged attack on Mr Teamo in May last year, the court was told.

Black is accused of holding an acquaintance hostage in a Broadbeach hotel room and, with the help of another man, beating him at some time between February 6 and 11 last year.

Black is alleged to have tied the man up, stabbed him four times and threatened him with a tomahawk.

"Pick a leg," Black allegedly yelled.

CCTV captured Black at the hospital dropping the man off for medical treatment.

Black's lawyer Jodi Allen, of Buckland Allen Criminal Lawyers, said the alleged victim had signed an affidavit saying he was on drugs when he spoke to police and the extent of Black's involvement was taking him to hospital.

Black is accused of stabbing Christopher Webster in the stomach on February 12 after approaching him at his Palm Beach home.

Black allegedly forced Webster into his mother's car, drove him to a secluded place and stabbed him in the stomach before dropping him outside the Tweed Hospital.

Ms Allen said Webster, who is in custody on unrelated charges, had sent her firm an affidavit saying he did not know the identity of the person who forced him into the car.

The court was told when police went to talk to Webster in prison after the affidavit surfaced, Mr Webster refused.

Ms Allen said Black, who has a 14-month-old child, would move to the Sunshine Coast if released and was willing to only return to the Gold Coast for court.

Mr Kehoe said despite that, it was still too much of a risk to release him.

The matter will be heard in the Southport District Court in coming months.