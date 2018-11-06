Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark Latham
Mark Latham
Politics

Mark Latham confirms return to politics with One Nation

6th Nov 2018 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Labor leader Mark Latham has joined Pauline Hanson's One Nation party.

The Daily Telegraph understands Latham will take on a leadership role as the head of One Nation in NSW - he will not be on the Senate ticket.

Latham, now a political commentator, will announce his return to politics on Alan Jones' 2GB program tomorrow morning at 6.40.

Mark Latham will announce the return on Alan Jones’ 2GB Radio show tomorrow morning. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Mark Latham will announce the return on Alan Jones’ 2GB Radio show tomorrow morning. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Latham, who quit federal parliament in 2005, confirmed his return to politics on Ben Fordham's 2GB program this afternoon, saying he would be making an announcement about joining One Nation "soon."

"I've got a feeling something's cooking," Mr Fordham asked the former Opposition Leader.

Mr Latham shot back saying Australia needed to "watch this space"

"I'm sure the day when it happens, I'll be talking to you," he said.

"You're getting amazingly close. You're a political sleuth."

A spokesman for Senator Hanson and Latham declined to comment.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks mark latham one nation

Top Stories

    Councillor calls for united campaign against cuttings

    premium_icon Councillor calls for united campaign against cuttings

    News Keith Rhoades is calling for a united campaign to reinstate tunnels on the bypass.

    Readers' backlash over roundabout

    premium_icon Readers' backlash over roundabout

    News Locals believe speeding is a major problem.

    Survivor fronts shooting inquest

    premium_icon Survivor fronts shooting inquest

    News Brave survivor shares her story.

    ‘I feel like a murder victim’: Doctor’s Tinder terror

    premium_icon ‘I feel like a murder victim’: Doctor’s Tinder terror

    Crime Serial stalker Paul Lambert, 36, was shot dead by police.

    Local Partners