Crime

Former JM Kelly employee's licence woes

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Nov 2018 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER JM Kelly worker was busted drug driving while holding a provisional licence.

Tyler James Borresen yesterday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to the drug driving charge.

The court heard Borresen was driving along East St when he was busted at 5.50pm on August 4.

He admitted to police he had smoked marijuana the day before.

Borresen told the court he had been applying for a work licence when JM Kelly folded and had a new job lined up, but it fell through.

Borresen was ordered to pay a $500 fine and was disqualified from driving for four months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

