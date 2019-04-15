Date set for former mayor’s fraud trial

Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli arriving for a court appearance in Ipswich last year. File picture: Darren England

FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli will face a summary trial on 14 fraud charges next month.

The trial, to be held in Ipswich Magistrates Court, will run from May 7, for at least seven days, although it has been set down until May 21.

Brisbane Magistrates Court today was told the Crown case would take four days and the defence case was likely to run over three days, with submissions to follow.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden told the court there would be half of the original number of Crown witnesses giving evidence.

Antoniolli is facing 14 fraud charges related to him allegedly using Ipswich City Council money to buy items at a charity auction.

The offences were allegedly committed between August 2005 and November 2017.

Seven original charges were dropped by the Crown in September last year and replaced with the current 14 charges.

The new charges allege the fraud occurred between August 26, 2005, and November, 30, 2017.

At a previous hearing, Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden said they arose from the ­original Crime and Corruption Commission investigation and an interview Antoniolli gave with investigators before he was charged in May last year.

Antoniolli, who was not in court for today's case review, has previously said he will defend the charges.

Antoniolli is yet to face a charge of breaching a bail condition.