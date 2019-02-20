Former high school teacher facing further rape charges

A FORMER high school teacher accused of raping a young woman is facing further sexual assault charges.

Howard John Spearing, 60, faced Coffs Harbour Local Court this week following allegations he had sex with the woman without her consent in the early morning of October 27 last year.

Spearing was arrested by police a few hours later, and was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

However, he is now facing four charges of sexual intercourse without consent, and another charge of assault with act of indecency.

The court papers state Spearing allegedly kissed the victim "on the lips and breasts."

Spearing, who is on conditional bail, is due to face court again on April 4.