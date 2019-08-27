Appalling record of mum who drove stolen cars revealed

A MUM who drove stolen cars was given jail terms of 18 months for two offences of unlawful use of motor vehicle offences. And a 12 month jail term - to be served concurrent for her dangerous driving.

Appearing in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court Maryanne Lesley Bransden, 37, from Woodend, pleaded guilty to more than two dozen charges including a range of dishonesty offences - stealing; frauds; entering a dwelling to steal; attempted fraud; receiving stolen property; trespass; along with serious traffic offences including dangerous driving; driving with illicit drugs in her system; and two counts of failing to stop for police.

Only limited facts, including what she pleaded guilty to, were disclosed in open court.

However, Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Bransden did have an appalling history and police sought a jail term of between 12 and 15 months; and an 18 month term for unlawful use offences, with an extra six months to be added for two charges of failing to appear in court.

Sgt Elmore said if given immediate parole on this two year sentence its lengthy supervision would likely benefit Bransden.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Bransden grew up in Ipswich and worked in hospitality and had children that were not in her care.

He said Bransden attributed her offending to drug use and was a recovering heroin addict who had been on the methadone program.

Mr Fairclough said Bransden had been held in custody for three months (95 days) and while in jail received support from the Sisters Inside agency.

He said he would not argue against a two year sentence with immediate parole as this, with

Ms MacCallum said the drug driving offences occurred on February 6 and December 5 last year.

She said Bransden failed to stop for police on August 19; had driven when demerit suspended on April 27, stole petrol from Puma fuels on May 10, driven when suspended in August, and did a dangerous driving offence.

She had driven a stolen car on January 10 and did two stealing offences in March.

Ms MacCallum sentenced Bransden to a total of two years jail that includes 18 months for the dangerous driving charges.

Her licence was disqualified 18 months for dangerous driving, two years for driving when suspended; six months disqualification for driving when demerit points suspended; and three months each for two drug driving offences.

The dangerous operation charge involves Bransden driving a white Ford at 8am on January 8 in Brassall.

Police tried to intercept her with lights and sirens but she sped away, driving through a Stop sign, overtaking a stopped car and going onto the wrong side of the road.

The disqualified driving offences took place in Bundamba on April 27, and at 4am in North Ipswich on August 19 last year when Bransden was driving a Nissan wagon.

The unlawful use of a motor vehicle offence on September 29 involved her driving a Mitsubishi Lancer at Sadliers Crossing.

When police came across it parked in a driveway Bransden was inside the house.

She told police she paid $500 for the car earlier that day from a man named Charlie but had no purchase receipt.

An unlawful use charge between October and January this year involved a Hertz hire car with Bransden's fingerprints and DNA located inside the Kia.

