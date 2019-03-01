Former Forestry site earmarked for development

HERITAGE VALUE: The former Forestry site on Harbour Dr owned by Gowings' Pacific Coast Developments.

COFFS Harbour City Council has paved the way for demolition of the former Forestry headquarters on Harbour Dr.

The three-storey building on the corner of Harbour Dr and Hood St, owned by Gowings' Pacific Coast Developments has been recognised as having local heritage significance.

A report before Coffs Harbour City Council on Thursday recommended retaining the building while allowing demolition of the four remaining ex-forestry structures on Gilbey Lane.

The report stated: "The demolition of building five (the headquarters), which has known and agreed significant heritage values would result in unacceptable environmental and social impacts.”

Councillor George Cecato argued instead for a compromise which would allow the demolition go ahead if the proponent hired a heritage officer to ensure the heritage items located within the building were preserved.

"A few weeks ago we had a briefing about how to cope with increasing population and the area identified as a key area to increase density was at the Jetty,” Cr Cecato said.

"There's also the message this would send to people wanting to carry out development in this area.”

In April last year, the council considered a report on a number of potential heritage items of local and state significance.

At this meeting, council resolved not to proceed with the inclusion of several items recommended for heritage significance in the Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan, one of which was the former Forestry administration building.

Despite this council is still obliged to consider the building's heritage value when considering the demolition application and Mr Cecato believes the recommendation for the proponent to employ a heritage officer will ensure this value is not lost.

Pacific Coast Developments purchased the site at 357 Harbour Dr in 2016 for $3,011,950.

The company is owned by Gowings Bros, the owners of Coffs Central and Moonee Market.

The building has been recognised as a good example of the work of architect CP Sorensen and a rare example of post-war, international-style architecture in Coffs Harbour.

It's also recognised as a tangible link between Coffs Harbour's industrial heritage, the Jetty community, the hinterland, the harbour and the state registered Jetty Pier.