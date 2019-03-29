Former fishing club site relaunching as concert venue

RED-C Director Dan Stevens over looking progress at the music site.

RED-C Director Dan Stevens over looking progress at the music site. Rachel Vercoe

IT'S the iconic site overlooking what is arguably the best views Coffs has to offer and, after sitting dormant for almost three years, life will finally be breathed back into the former Deep Sea Fishing Club site.

It's exciting times for the venue, now named Red-C, which will play host to its first ever major event since new leaseholders, not-for-profit Regional Ethical Development Community, took over late last year.

The site is relaunching tomorrow, offering a new outdoor concert venue, dubbed the Coffs Harbour Amphitheatre, and they'll be kicking off with Out of Orbit - a 10-hour line-up of international DJs including Freedom Fighters, Morten Granau, Ace Ventura and more.

Next weekend there's another major concert on the agenda, with Aussie duo Peking Duk performing.

The former Deep Sea Fishing Club site, now known as RED-C. Trevor Veale

RED Community director Dan Stevens said these events are just the beginning, hinting we should expect some 'significant' international acts to perform at the site later on in the year.

He said this weekend's DJ event is the first of its calibre to be held in Coffs Harbour in more than five years.

"I think it's going to be the talk of the town for a few weeks to come,” he said.

"We're looking at putting on larger music and cultural events.

"We're talking thousands of people turning up. And while we do have a focus of music, we're also catering to corporate events during the week and we have a number of weddings lined up.

"It's a fantastic location. You can argue this, as a cultural and music facility in terms of the location, really does rival the Sydney Opera House.”

Mr Stevens said a temporary stage constructed on the site has been oriented towards the club in a bid to limit noise and lights from neighbours who live around 420m away.

A number of security guards, one for each 100 patrons, will be at the event. Police presence is also expected.

The concerts will be catered by In-House French Executive Chef, Loic, and a beach beer outlet will be on site.

Mr Stevens said they will be building up to weekly events over the next few months.

"We're aiming to use the location to draw bigger acts here, and to get the community behind us. We're a not-for-profit group so the money goes back into putting on events.”

RED Community were granted the three-year lease of the site from Coffs Harbour City Council after it had remained vacant and under-utilised since 2016, when the Deep Sea Fishing Club went into liquidation.