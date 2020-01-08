Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

Former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins was a key note speaker at a recent bushfire resilience forum hosted by the Mid North Coast Joint Organisation of local councils. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins was a key note speaker at a recent bushfire resilience forum hosted by the Mid North Coast Joint Organisation of local councils. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

A FORMER fire chief who tried to warn Scott Morrison in the lead up to our horror bushfire season has addressed councillors and staff on the mid north coast.

Former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins shared his perspective at a recent fire resilience forum hosted by the Mid North Coast Joint Organisation (MNCJO).

It brought senior Councillors and staff of various mid north coast Councils, NSW Government agencies, schools and other key agencies together to discuss future disaster preparedness in our local communities.

Member councils are Bellingen Shire Council, Kempsey Shire Council and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.

The forum was organised several months before the devastating fires that impacted the region with the forum taking place at the end of last year, just as local communities were dealing with the aftermath and recovery.

RELATED:

United Nations keeping an eye on our burning forests

Air quality monitor installed in Coffs CBD

Doctors say air quality a 'tangible emergency': councils must act

The key message from Mr Mullins' address was that bushfire size, speed and intensity has increased. He is a member of the Climate Council and Emergency Leaders for Climate Action and says this has been the most dangerous build-up to a fire season he's seen since 1994, when NSW was previously devastated.

"It's going to be harder in the future to fight these fires," said Mr Mullins.

Fire crews tend to a bushfire in Nana Glen in November. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Following Mr Mullins presentation, participants discussed the lessons that could be learnt from the recent fire emergencies, including better collaboration and information flow between government agencies and key local organisations such as schools, hospitals, aged care facilities and emergency responders.

The forum also explored the key concerns around fire response and recovery; issues that were also discussed and identified at a recent risk reduction workshop held in Coffs Harbour.

Mayor of Kempsey Shire Council and Chair of the MNCJO, Liz Campbell specifically noted the outstanding contribution of the Emergency Services and volunteer responders during the recent bushfires with a commitment that collaboration would continue into the future to improve disaster preparedness.

In early 2019, the MNCJO determined that one of its key projects would be the development of a Community Resilience Program. This program is now under development, with assistance from the NSW Office of Emergency Management, who have announced the placement of a Disaster Preparedness Officer in the mid north coast region for up to two years, who will be hosted by the MNCJO and will work with all Councils along the mid north coast in the development of suitable disaster preparedness programs for the community.