Ex-cop the victim of suspected hit

A FORMER Sydney detective once acquitted of shooting dead an accused child molester remains in critical condition after being shot in the face in a suspected hit in Melbourne.

Said 'Sid' Morgan, 53, who since leaving the NSW Police in the late 1990s had become one of north west Sydney's most successful real estate agents, was shot during a late night argument outside a Point Cook home on the outskirts of Melbourne.

Witnesses said they heard an argument on the street before Mr Morgan was shot in the forehead about 11pm, a ute was seen to leave the street moments later. Two men had been questioned by police but released pending further inquiries.

The former detective senior constable, who was in the process of moving to Victoria, was said to have had debts from a history of failed business dealings.

A close associate said Mr Morgan was a "wheeler and dealer" in constant financial strife.

"He'd gone bust a few times," the associate said.

"I know he owed people a lot of money … he got himself into a lot of trouble.

"He was constantly living on the edge financially."

He remains on life support in the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Mr Morgan, the patriarch of his extended Egyptian-Australian family based largely in NSW, only recently moved to a property in Spraypoint Drive at Point Cook.

In 1995 the then Fairfield based detective used his police service revolver to shoot and kill a relative who was being accused of molesting three girls, one over at least four years, in a vigilante act a court heard was a "Clint Eastwood notion of justice".

During his 1997 Supreme Court trial the court heard the then 31-year-old used his police badge to get into the Oakhurst home in Sydney's west and shoot the other man six times.

He was acquitted of murder with a jury, in a 33 minute deliberation, finding he had acted out of fear for the future safety of the girls, rejecting the Crown argument it was a revenge killing.

The case attracted wide attention including public placards and chalk messages outside the courthouse in support of his actions in killing a suspected child molester. After the case, Nine's A Current Affair paid him $50,000 for his story.

He had hoped to be reinstated to the police force but was refused and instead reinvented himself as a high-flying real estate agent with significant success in Sydney's Hills district; in 2006 Morgans One Stop Realty was awarded entrepreneur of the year in the Hill's excellence in business awards.

Company records show Mr Morgan was the director of six deregistered businesses.

They include three property businesses, a legal firm, a financial service and marketing and promotional agency.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission notified an intention to wind up his most recent venture, Morgan Realty Enterprises, in March last year.

Mr Morgan was declared bankrupt in February 2014, shortly after most of his businesses were ceased.

Other records show he was ordered by the courts to pay $66,167 to four creditors, including real estate advertisement agencies.

Former detective Sid Morgan leaves the NSW Supreme Court after being acquitted of murder.

"He had an attitude that it was OK to owe money," the associate said. "He owed money for ads, to suppliers, vendors …"

It is understood Mr Morgan had plans to resurrect his failed "virtual office" business, which he pumped with funds before it was stopped operating six years ago.

Neighbours said cars frequently visited Mr Morgan's home, including a ute similar to one captured on CCTV speeding out of the street after the shooting.

Police said investigations continued. No charges have been laid.