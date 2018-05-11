Former Coffs student makes Netflix feature film debut

Ben Howling (right) has co-directed post-apocalyptic feature film Cargo with Yolanda Ramke (left).

Ben Howling (right) has co-directed post-apocalyptic feature film Cargo with Yolanda Ramke (left). Screen NSW

FORMER Coffs Harbour multimedia student Ben Howling has co-directed the latest post-apocalyptic feature film to hit international screens, Cargo.

Howling, who studied a Bachelor of Multimedia at Southern Cross University, has directed the film alongside Yolanda Ramke.

The film stars English actor Martin Freeman, of The Hobbit and Sherlock fame, as well as Australian household names Anthony Hayes (Animal Kingdom, Rabbit Proof Fence), Susie Porter (Puberty Blues) and Caren Pistorius (Offspring).

Set in the Australian outback, the zombie thriller is based on the internationally acclaimed short film of the same name by the duo, which went viral on Youtube in 2013.

The film follows the journey of Andy (Martin Freeman) as he attempts to find a new guardian for his daughter before he turns into a zombie, after his wife bit him infecting him with the virus.

In an interview with Filmink, Howling revealed he and Ramke met while working on reality TV show Big Brother ten years ago.

Howling also directed short film for Tropfest, The Puppet, with fellow SCU alumni Dan Cooper.

He has also produced episodes of The X Factor and The Project.

The film is set to be released in Australian cinemas next week on May 17, and worldwide on Netflix on May 18.

It will be the first Australian Netflix Original feature film. The film will, however, only be available in cinemas in Australia.