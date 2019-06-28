Former Coffs Harbour MP takes on a new role

ANDREW Fraser, Coffs Harbour's longserving State Member who retired in March, has been elected as the NSW Nationals' new chairman.

A long-serving MP, Mr Fraser was elected into the position by the NSW Nationals Central Council after a long history in the party.

The party's new executive was elected at a Central Council meeting in Inverell ahead of the party's Annual General Conference, with the new roles commencing on Sunday.

Outgoing Chairman Bede Burke from Tamworth, who reached the constitutional limit of his term, congratulated the new executive team.

"It's great to see the party is in safe hands with Andrew Fraser, whom I've known for many years," Mr Burke said.

NSW Nationals Treasurer John Cameron with new Chairman Andrew Fraser and Senior Vice Chair Sam Farraway; NSW Nationals Central Executive. Nationals

"I look forward to seeing what the next chapter brings for the NSW Nationals. And I want to thank everyone for their efforts and support over the past five years."

Mr Fraser said he was honoured to take on the position.

"This great party is the only one that truly represents rural and regional NSW and Australia, and I'm pleased to be taking on this important position," he said.

"After great State and Federal election victories and with new and enthusiastic people joining our Party, there's definitely a bright future ahead for the NSW Nationals."

Recent Senate candidate Sam Farraway was elected Senior Vice Chair and former MP Wendy Machin was elected vice chair, with women making up 50 per cent of the Party's new Central Executive.

Bede Burke will officially end his term as chairman at the conclusion of the Annual General Conference.