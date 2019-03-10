Former Coffs jockey rides into the record books

COFFS CHAMPION: Glen Colless winning the 2011 Carlton Mid Coffs Harbour Gold Cup aboard Brave The Way. Colless rode his 2000th winner on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

COFFS CHAMPION: Glen Colless winning the 2011 Carlton Mid Coffs Harbour Gold Cup aboard Brave The Way. Colless rode his 2000th winner on the Gold Coast on Saturday. Trevor Veale

HORSE RACING: Former Coffs Harbour jockey Glen Colless achieved another major milestone in what has been a stellar career on Saturday, piloting home his 2000th winner.

Colless produced a flawless ride aboard Lucadeal ($4.80) in the second race on the Gold Coast for trainer Tony Gollan, a win which has further entrenched the hoop into racing's record books.

A multiple Group 1 winning jockey, Colless began his career travelling to tracks around northern NSW 35 years ago and went on to ride all over Australia and Asia.

"No not really, it's something I haven't really kept a track of,” Colless said when asked if he ever imagined riding this many winners.

"I've just been taking every winner as it comes and haven't been taking much notice.”

Colless was quick to point out the key to his longevity in a sport which can take it's toll on the body; luck.

"I managed to stay injury free for so long, up until five or six years ago I had stayed out of trouble for most of my career,” he said.

"The injuries have caught up to me a little recently and have slowed me down a bit, but I still love to ride.”

Jockey Glen Colless has ridden his 2000th winner. Doug Eaton

The 51-year-old said his passion for the sport has been reinvigorated by his new found connection with top Sydney trainer Chris Waller.

Waller has a satellite stable on the Gold Coast and it's where Colless now spends a lot of his time.

"I'm really enjoying working for Chris, my wife and my son are there as well and it's given me a whole new interest.

"When you're a jockey you just ride the horse and don't get to spend much time with them.

"But being at the stables you build relationships with them and you realise the team effort that goes into preparing a horse. It's given me a bit of a kick to be honest.”

Known as 'Mr Cool' in racing circles for his assured approach, Colless said the biggest changes he has seen in the sport during his time were professionalism and safety.

"A lot of the jockeys have managers now and they have to put themselves out there.

"There's more media coverage than ever before and the jockeys these days have to know how to promote themselves, which I think they are doing a good job at.”

Glen Colless rides to victory in the Coffs Cup in 2011 aboard Brave The Way. Bruce Thomas

Colless has had a career full of highlights, but is best remembered for his partnership with star sprinter Mr Innocent who was trained locally by Mal Gerrard.

Mr Innocent, Colless and Gerrard teamed-up to cause a memorable boilover in the 2000 Doomben 10,0000, one of the finest moments in Coffs Harbour's racing history.

Although he his drawing closer to the end of his career, Colless is adamant there is still a few wins left in the tank.

"I'll know when my time is up; my body will tell me when I need to retire.

"But I'm still enjoying the adrenaline of it, when you ride seven or eight horses a day it's just like getting to go bungy jumping everyday.

"I have no idea what I want to do when I finish, I haven't put that much thought into it. But it will be something in the racing industry I'd say.

"Maybe train the kids coming through, it's good to watch them evolve as riders. I remember when I was that age and first came onto the scene, so that could be good.”