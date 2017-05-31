Former bus driver becomes Coffs' new Sheriff

Coffs Harbour Courthouse will gain the services of one of the twelve Sheriff Officers sworn in at a graduation ceremony in Sydney last week.

A FORMER bus driver has become Coffs Harbour's newest Sheriff Officer, Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser announced today.

Coffs Harbour Courthouse will gain the services of one of the twelve Sheriff Officers sworn in at a graduation ceremony in Sydney last week.

Mark Faunt is among the eight men and four women who has just completed eight weeks of vigorous training.

After working as a bus driver, Mr Faunt decided to begin a new career in the justice system, and has spent the last two months learning about the law, operating scanning and X-ray technology, hand-to-hand tactics, the use of batons, escorting people from courts and resolving conflict without force.

"With the addition of Mr Faunt, Coffs Harbour will have eight Sherrif's Officers to help keep our courts and community safe,” MP Andrew Fraser said.

Mr Faunt will work alongside Coffs Harbour's Officer in Charge Seargant Monique Muir, who was awarded a National Medal for her service.

Meanwhile, the NSW Government have announced they will be providing ballistic vests for the state's 280 Sheriff's Officers.

Sheriff Officers are responsible for court security, administering the jury systems and performing field duties such as seizures of assets and evictions.