Crime

Former Roar player admits indecent treatment of girl, 14

by Vanda Carson
2nd May 2019 12:49 PM
A FORMER Brisbane Roar A-League football player has walked free from court after admitting he indecently treated a child.

Joshua McCloughan, 42, pleaded guilty this morning in the District Court to a single charge of indecently treating a child under the age of 16.

McCloughan, a foundation member of the Brisbane Roar, played for the club for five seasons from 2005 to 2010. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Socceroos and Joeys.

When he was charged he was working at Nudgee College as coach of the first XI.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren sentenced him to a six-month head sentence for rubbing the top of the inside of the girl's thigh, but wholly suspended the sentence.

"You are clearly very remorseful," Judge Rosengren told him in sentencing him.

He has lost his football career and his entire football and coaching network, she said.

"Most people don't wish to have anything to do with you any more," she said.

He had become so paranoid since he was charged by police that he was afraid to appear in public, the court heard.

He is living off savings and receiving Newstart payments while preparing to work in administration or study.

The victim was a 14-year-old girl and the charges are unrelated to his work as a football coach.

