Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a former Anglican priest over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy.
Police have charged a former Anglican priest over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy. Trevor Veale
Crime

Former Anglican priest charged over alleged abuse

14th Mar 2019 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a former priest over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy on the Far North Coast.

Richmond Police District officers will allege they received a complaint about the abuse of a schoolboy, aged 13, in 1978.

Police attended the former Anglican priest's home in at Stockton in the Newcastle region about 2.30pm yesterday.

They will allege the victim befriended the defendant, now aged 85, during a school scripture class and piano lessons.

The boy was allegedly later assaulted on the Far North Coast.

The former priest was charged with buggery and was issued a court attendance notice.

He is expected to face Newcastle Local Court on May 2.

anglican church child abuse northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Wild goats make highway their home

    premium_icon Wild goats make highway their home

    News MOTORISTS travelling on the highway have spotted an uncommon sight as the Sapphire interchange appears to have attracted a number of goats.

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:30 PM
    No breeding in dolphins' future

    premium_icon No breeding in dolphins' future

    News Reproduction will be no longer be part of their lives

    Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    premium_icon Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    News It's all systems go for Woopi's new surf life saving club.

    Here's the proof Coffs wants bypass tunnels

    Here's the proof Coffs wants bypass tunnels

    News Survey found 67% of respondents called for tunnels on the design