WORK ADVOCATE: Senator McAllister (third from left) meeting with Coffs Coast professional women in a June 2017 visit.
Politics

Former ALP president coming to Politics In The Pub

22nd May 2018 5:00 AM

LABOR Senator Jenny McAllister has accepted an invitation to be keynote speaker at Coffs Harbour's next Politics In The Pub event on Friday, July 20.

Coffs Hotel is again the venue and follows the hugely successful gathering there on April 20 when almost 300 people packed in to throw questions at high profile Shadow Minister Anthony Albanese.

Senator McAllister holds the positions of Deputy Opposition Whip in the Senate, Chair of Finance and Public Administration References Committee, Deputy Chair of Finance and Public Administration Legislation Committee and is a former national president of the Australian Labor Party.

Her positions in government reflect strong interest in the future of work and during the visit she said she is keen to discuss the rapidly changing nature of Australia's workplaces, the challenges that presents and possible policy and industrial responses.

Questions on automation and casualisation of jobs, insecure work, stagnant wages and glass walls segregating men and women in different industries, would be warmly welcomed.

The event begins at 5.30pm and there is no entry charge.

