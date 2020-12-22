Former A-League player to coach Bombers in 2021

Melbourne Heart's Alex Terra goes up against Troy Hearfield. Hearfield will coach the Boambee Bombers in the 2021 Coastal Premier League.

A former A-League player with 129 professional caps will take the reins of Boambee Bombers next year as they vie for the Coastal Premier League crown.

Former Newcastle Jets, Central Coast Mariners and Wellington Phoenix player Troy Hearfield has been locked in as the Bombers head coach for the 2021 CPL season.

Hearfield brings a wealth of experience to the powerhouse club, having made multiple A-League finals appearances, representing Australia at youth level as well as playing against top class opposition during the Mariners 2011/12 Asian Champions League campaign.

Nagoya Grampus' Markus Tanaka Tulio (left) competes for the ball with Troy Hearfield of the Central Coast Mariners during their AFC Champions League match in 2012. (AAP Image/Paul Miller)

Boambee finished second in the inaugural CPL last season and will be looking to improve, despite lifting the CPL North Conference grand final trophy in what was a very disrupted season.

Meanwhile, North Coast Football has released its 2021 season calendar, with community football scheduled to start on the weekend after Easter, concluding in September.

The plan allows for up to 18 rounds of community football in 2021 plus three weeks of finals.

Coastal Premier League will start a week earlier and conclude a week after the community grand finals with three weekends available for catch-up rounds should some matches be postponed due to weather.

National Premier League youth starts in early March and concludes in early September.