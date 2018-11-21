Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Worker's forklift fail. Picture: Abraham Levy/Facebook
Worker's forklift fail. Picture: Abraham Levy/Facebook
Offbeat

Forklift driver's massive fail caught on CCTV

by Ally Foster
21st Nov 2018 8:35 AM

THIS is the bizarre moment a luckless forklift truck driver flattens an entire warehouse - after gently nudging a shelving unit.

The amazing footage shows the driver carefully reversing his vehicle between two towering racks packed with industrial pallets.

Then as he drives towards the camera he swerves ever so slightly to his right and taps one of the metal racks with his truck.

Within a split second, the entire unit collapses showering the driver and two of his workmates in cardboard boxes.

Some kind of white material is seen spilling from the packaging, which was being stored at an unknown location.

Then in domino fashion the rest of the shelving units start to tumble one-by-one until just one rack remains standing.

By the time the shocking film ends, the forklift and its driver have completely disappeared under a mounds of busted boxes.

The footage first emerged last year but has become an internet hit once more after being posted on Facebook on Sunday with the caption 'Ooopps'.

Over the last few days it has attracted hundreds of thousands of views and nearly 14,000 shares.

-Read more.

boxes cctv editors picks forklift driver video warehouse

Top Stories

    This is exactly what shark nets are for

    premium_icon This is exactly what shark nets are for

    Opinion Shark-loving misanthropes gnash their teeth again over the demise of one fish, but don’t bat an eye when a human is killed or mauled, writes Miranda Devine.

    Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    premium_icon Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    News State Government announce 1,500 new police officers.

    Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    premium_icon Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    News Andreas Mikkelsen had a surprise waiting for him on the track.

    Community groups benefit from funding

    Community groups benefit from funding

    News Funds announced for two community groups on the Coffs Coast

    Local Partners