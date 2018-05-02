Forgotten glimpse of local life revealed

OLD NEWS: Enjoying the news of 1973, President of the Sawtell Historical society Pam Worland reads a historical copy of The Sawtell Guardian.

A REMARKABLE snapshot of life in Sawtell in the 1970s has re-emerged following the online archiving of the 'Sawtell and Boambee Guardian' newspaper.

Printed from 1970 until 1975 during the height of platform shoes and bell-bottom jeans, the paper was the brainchild of the Sawtell and Boambee Chamber of Commerce which provided free copies to local businesses.

Copies of the weekly broadsheet have been collected by the Sawtell Historical Society.

To ensure it can continue to be read by future generations, council financed the digitisation of the collection and it can be seen on the National Library of Australia's 'Trove' digital platform at: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/title/1346

"It was a publication offering a healthy mix of headlines, serious news article (all written by the sole editor, Nancy Sanders, it would seem), classifieds, business advertising, television and radio guide, along with local sport stories,” said today's Sawtell Chamber of Commerce vice president, Martin Wells.

"Conversations with long-term local residents said that the 'Sawtell Guardian' served as a significant social conduit at a time when interest in what others were up to seemed incredibly high.”

Cultural Development, Gallery and History Services Coordinator Cath Fogarty said council was thrilled to be able to help preserve the newspaper.

"It is a fascinating snapshot of our local heritage in the 1970s and includes interesting content predominantly about Sawtell, but also Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga. Potted histories, poetry, local elections and plans for development all feature. Most importantly, it fills a gap in our more contemporary local history.”