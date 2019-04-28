Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIREARMS: Marcel Carson was fined $500 in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
FIREARMS: Marcel Carson was fined $500 in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. contributed
Crime

'Forgotten' firearms found in a cupboard

Katie Hall
by
27th Apr 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 28th Apr 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORGOTTEN firearm hidden in a cupboard has landed a man in court and fined $500.

Marcel Carson, 46, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where it was heard he thought he was the holder of a gun licence.

Carson pleaded guilty to authority required to possess explosives, failure to store small ammunition in a secured area and possess shortened firearms and unlawful possession of weapons.

The court heard police had found several firearms including an air rifle, Winchester rifle, lever action rifle and a shortened shotgun, which was tucked away in a cupboard, during a search warrant.

They also found a quantity of ammunition.

But it was the shortened firearm recovered by officers that Magistrate Ross Woodford said was the most serious case.

Speaking for her client, Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court the guns were actually items from Carson's deceased father's estate.

Mrs Maloy said Carson had been aware of the other firearms and ammunition that came with the estate, and had thought he had been granted a gun licence.

But Carson had not been granted a licence.

Mrs Maloy told Magistrate Woodford that unlike the other firearms, Carson had not been aware of the shortened firearm at all.

"He simply had not looked in the cupboard," Mrs Maloy said.

"He knew the firearms he wanted to possess were in another cupboard."

She asked Magistrate Woodford to consider Carson's lack of criminal history.

Magistrate Woodford took into account that Carson had not wished to own the firearms for any malicious purposes.

He was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

More Stories

ammunition buncourt bundaberg crime firearms guns marcel carson
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    St Vincent is guiding gelding on the right path

    premium_icon St Vincent is guiding gelding on the right path

    News A GELDING with plenty of promise is putting past troubles behind him and will be looking for his second win on the trot at Grafton tomorrow.

    Network Ten swoop on rally rights

    premium_icon Network Ten swoop on rally rights

    News IMAGES of the Coffs Coast will be beamed live across the country.

    Local machinery operator's lucky day

    Local machinery operator's lucky day

    News "I dream of these things every day, every single day," he said.

    Illuminating a winter wonderland for Woolgoolga touch

    premium_icon Illuminating a winter wonderland for Woolgoolga touch

    News A NEW competition will begin under lights this Wednesday.