'Forgotten' firearms found in a cupboard

A FORGOTTEN firearm hidden in a cupboard has landed a man in court and fined $500.

Marcel Carson, 46, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where it was heard he thought he was the holder of a gun licence.

Carson pleaded guilty to authority required to possess explosives, failure to store small ammunition in a secured area and possess shortened firearms and unlawful possession of weapons.

The court heard police had found several firearms including an air rifle, Winchester rifle, lever action rifle and a shortened shotgun, which was tucked away in a cupboard, during a search warrant.

They also found a quantity of ammunition.

But it was the shortened firearm recovered by officers that Magistrate Ross Woodford said was the most serious case.

Speaking for her client, Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court the guns were actually items from Carson's deceased father's estate.

Mrs Maloy said Carson had been aware of the other firearms and ammunition that came with the estate, and had thought he had been granted a gun licence.

But Carson had not been granted a licence.

Mrs Maloy told Magistrate Woodford that unlike the other firearms, Carson had not been aware of the shortened firearm at all.

"He simply had not looked in the cupboard," Mrs Maloy said.

"He knew the firearms he wanted to possess were in another cupboard."

She asked Magistrate Woodford to consider Carson's lack of criminal history.

Magistrate Woodford took into account that Carson had not wished to own the firearms for any malicious purposes.

He was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.