Forgotten: Coast track queen's Games snub

Former Australian Olympian and Commonwealth runner Raelene Boyle, a star in Brisbane 1982 Games, has been snubbed of an invite to participate in the Gold Coast Games next month.

SHE was the toast of the track at the Brisbane Commonwealth Games in 1982, one of our sporting darlings, yet 36 years later Raelene Boyle has been forgotten.

Not by those who cheered her on or by her fellow rivals and teammates, but by the very event she shone so brightly at.

Boyle has been snubbed by the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, not invited to official ceremonies, events and will only take part in the Queen's Baton Relay.

The Sunshine Coast resident capped a remarkable career at the Brisbane Games, with her lung-busting 400m sprint her swan song into retirement.

She feels that alone should see her included in the official programme.

Speaking on 92.7 Mix FM earlier in the week, Boyle questioned why Usain Bolt - an all-time athletics great yes, but one not participating in the Games - was invited, and retired Australian greats were not.

"I would have been cheaper than Usain Bolt," she joked masking her true feelings.

"I was surprised, I was. We have some great champions around, Herb Elliott, John Landy, Marjorie Jackson, I'll put myself in there, Tracey Wickham, a whole heap of them, and to my knowledge, none have been invited.

"Robert de Castella had an article in the paper and he has now been invited to something.

"I just find it a bit insulting to see Usain Bolt is coming, I think they could have done a lot better with the money, with local and former athletes."

Alongside Boyle, Lisa Curry was another darling of the Brisbane Games. She was the flag bearer and won three gold medals.

However she has been invited to the opening ceremony, prompting Curry to express her shock about Boyle's snub.

"It is completely wrong Raelene doesn't have a role, she was one of only a few outstanding names, and should be disappointed," Curry said.

"In this world you sometimes have to make yourself available but you shouldn't have to kick and scream about it to get chosen.

"I and I think Raelene too, would have loved to present a medal in our own events. That would have been nice. There should be a position for athletes."

Raelene Boyle crosses in first at Aberfield Park. FILE PHOTO

Boyle's remarkable athletics career included three Olympic silver medals and seven Commonwealth Games gold medals.

A Gold Coast Commonwealth Games spokesperson responded via statement.

"There are some 4,000 former Commonwealth Games athletes in Australia and with only 275 medal events at GC2018 it would not be possible to offer each one an opportunity to present medals."

