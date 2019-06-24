Forget the Matildas, we have our own World Cup star

FOOTBALL: While the Matildas' World Cup dream was shattered on the weekend, another one was realised.

Coffs Coast Tigers player Daniel Campbell was named in the Pararoos squad for the upcoming International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cup to be held in Spain.

Head coach Kai Lammert finalised his 14-man squad, which included both Campbell and fellow Northern NSW product Ben Roche, early last week.

"The 14 players that have been selected for this year's World Cup have all overcome obstacles in their lives to earn selection in this squad, so it is a special moment for all of the boys that have been picked and they are ready to represent Australia with passion and pride,” Lammert said.

Northern NSW Football and North Coast Football presented Campbell with donations to assist him to meet expenses preparing to represent their country.

Australia's Pararoos have displayed steady improvement on the international scene in recent years, having finished 13th in the world in 2013, 12th in 2015, and 10th in 2017.

NNSWF encourages all members of the local football community to get behind Daniel through making any possible donations for their travel at their ASF page.

You can help fund Daniel's World Cup experience here.

The 2019 IFCPF World Cup will be held between July 4-20, with the Pararoos set to play their opening match against Ukraine on Sunday, July 7.