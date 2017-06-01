Forget BYO, it's BYB at BCC

BABY DATE: (Front) Brooke and baby Makoda, Heather and Jaden, Victoria and Addison, (back) Ann-Marie and Jensen, Casey and Jack enjoy a BYB movie session.

WHEN the team at Birch Carroll and Coyle Cinemas invites you to "bring your own”, they're talking about babies.

Three times a week the lights are dimmed and volume lowered for the Bring Your Baby movie screenings.

"The whole idea is to give mums a place where they can come with baby, relax and enjoy a film,” BCC general manager Sue Amos said.

"The timing suits most mums as they can either feed baby just before or after the movie (or during if need be) and then relax.”

For first-time mums these sessions can prove to be a good introduction to breastfeeding in public.

"It's a safe environment,” Ms Amos said.

"Everyone is facing the front, busy looking at the screen and you have just enough light to see what you're doing. It's a good test for your first time out. Breastfeeding is not always easy, here you can try out which clothes work for you when feeding and be comfortable.”

While these sessions are designed to cater for mums - and the occasional dad - you don't have to be escorted by a baby to gain entry.

"These sessions are $10 and free for under-fives and are clearly advertised as BYB,” Ms Amos said.

"If someone comes in without a baby we always ask 'are you aware ...' so they know what to expect.”

The response has been good, although numbers vary depending on the film.

"Fifty Shades Darker got a really good attendance, although no dads showed up to that one,” Ms Amos said.

The latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie is on now and Baywatch and Wonder Woman (a film most mums could relate to) are coming up.

Check out the BCC website and click the promotions tab for BYB sessions, held Fridays and Mondays at 10.30am and Wednesdays at 12.30pm (not in school holidays).