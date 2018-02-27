Forestry policy puts ministers at loggerheads

TODAY'S visit to Bellingen by Greens MLC Dawn Walker and former Federal leader Christine Milne comes amid revelations of a split within the Berejiklian Government over environmental policy.

Reports in The Australian suggest Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton was not given time to properly assess the environment impact of new land clearing laws before she signed off them.

It also said Ms Upton was in conflict with Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair over terms and conditions of Regional Forestry Agreement, which the government intends to extend for another 20 years.

The visit by the Greens today will support community direct action to stop logging of koala habitat in the region and those continuing the Gladstone State Forest blockade.

"It's time to end native forest logging in NSW and preserve our precious koala habitat," Ms Walker said.

"The current review of RFA's was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to act for a better future for the region's forests, koalas and other wildlife.

"But this Government has failed and are determined to lock in more destructive forest logging that is contributing to global warming.

"Destructive logging practices across NSW are impacting our water catchments, biodiversity and pushing our koalas closer to extinction.

"I'm proud to be bringing Christine Milne to the North Coast so she can lend her support for the campaign for a Great Koala National Park which is becoming a major election issue in the lead up to the next NSW State election that is only one year away."

After visiting forest sites with representatives of the NSW Nature Conservation Council, Ms Walker and Ms Milne will be at Maam Gaduying Park outside Bellingen Shire Council Chambers at 1.30pm.

They will speak about what they have seen first hand while local activist Ashley Love will join them to explain what further actions will take place in the area.