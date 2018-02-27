Menu
Login
CONSERVATION DREAM: Greens MLC Dawn Walker will join forest activists to advance the Great Koala National Park.
CONSERVATION DREAM: Greens MLC Dawn Walker will join forest activists to advance the Great Koala National Park. Tony Grant
News

Forestry policy puts ministers at loggerheads

Greg White
by
27th Feb 2018 1:00 PM

TODAY'S visit to Bellingen by Greens MLC Dawn Walker and former Federal leader Christine Milne comes amid revelations of a split within the Berejiklian Government over environmental policy.

Reports in The Australian suggest Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton was not given time to properly assess the environment impact of new land clearing laws before she signed off them.

It also said Ms Upton was in conflict with Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair over terms and conditions of Regional Forestry Agreement, which the government intends to extend for another 20 years.

The visit by the Greens today will support community direct action to stop logging of koala habitat in the region and those continuing the Gladstone State Forest blockade.

"It's time to end native forest logging in NSW and preserve our precious koala habitat," Ms Walker said.

"The current review of RFA's was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to act for a better future for the region's forests, koalas and other wildlife.

"But this Government has failed and are determined to lock in more destructive forest logging that is contributing to global warming.

"Destructive logging practices across NSW are impacting our water catchments, biodiversity and pushing our koalas closer to extinction.

"I'm proud to be bringing Christine Milne to the North Coast so she can lend her support for the campaign for a Great Koala National Park which is becoming a major election issue in the lead up to the next NSW State election that is only one year away."

After visiting forest sites with representatives of the NSW Nature Conservation Council, Ms Walker and Ms Milne will be at Maam Gaduying Park outside Bellingen Shire Council Chambers at 1.30pm.

They will speak about what they have seen first hand while local activist Ashley Love will join them to explain what further actions will take place in the area.

ashley love berejiklian government christine milne deputy premier john barilaro gabrielle upton gladstone state forest blockade great koala national park greens mlc dawn walker niall blair nsw environmental policy nsw nature conservation council regional forest agreements rfa the australian newspaper
Coffs Coast Advocate
Community consultation on Jetty development begins

Community consultation on Jetty development begins

News The first stage of community consultation is now open and residents can literally drag and drop their ideas onto an online map.

Coffs underworld figure shooting case remains open

Coffs underworld figure shooting case remains open

News Police re-appeal for information behind underworld figure shooting

Members have a KAK at Harbour Club

Members have a KAK at Harbour Club

News Check out the gallery from The Harbour Club.

Dangerous driver who was shot at by police gets jailed

Dangerous driver who was shot at by police gets jailed

News Driver sentenced after leading police on dangerous pursuit

Local Partners