Foresight in sports tourism

NEXT LEVEL: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tours the C.ex Coffs International Stadium last year ahead of the $13.4 million upgrade.

NEXT LEVEL: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tours the C.ex Coffs International Stadium last year ahead of the $13.4 million upgrade. Trevor Veale

OVER 24 years, the C.ex Coffs International Stadium was opened following the foresight of Mayor John Smith and councillor Keith Rhoades who advocated strongly for the development of an outdoor sporting area.

This stadium now plays host to a number of events such as the ING Cricket Cup, National Touch League Championships and pre-season events for both the NRL and AFL football codes to name a few.

The under construction upgrade of two new grandstands will see this venue's reputation consolidated as a top regional ground, and let's not forget that the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park holds infrastructure expansion potential to capture even more sporting events.

In addition to the events the stadium hosts, Coffs Harbour also plays hot to inaugural sporting events such as the World Rally Championships, the Coffs Harbour Running Festival, the bcu Triathlon and the Coffs Cup races.

The possibilities are endless for Coffs Harbour to become a regional sporting mecca.

These events provide our coastal town with the opportunity to showcase our hospitality and sub-tropical climate, where the Great Dividing Range meets the seat and our rolling beaches.

It is an opportunity for us to capitalise upon the exposure these events offer and has the potential to increase tourism to the region.

Hosting sporting events also allows our local community to flourish.

The benefits of belonging to a community and spending leisure time productively are well documented to have benefits for both our physical and mental health and well-being.

These sporting events boost our local economy, they also bring us closer together and facilitate our sense of belonging to community.

Local relish in the opportunity to attend as spectators and enjoy the heightened buzz and energy around town until well after the sun has gone down.

As they say, a community that plays together, stays together.