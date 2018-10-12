Foreshores project wins praise

WINNER: The Jetty4Shores Project has received an award at the Country NSW architecture awards.

WINNER: The Jetty4Shores Project has received an award at the Country NSW architecture awards. Contributed

COFFS Harbour's Jetty4Shores Project upgrade has taken out an architecture award.

The project has received top honours in the Australian Institute of Architects NSW Country Division Awards.

The award for Urban Design went to the Jetty4Shores Revitalisation project by Fisher Design and Architecture with Mackenzie Pronk Architects and Coffs Harbour City Council.

"The project effectively communicates the spirit of place and the genuine community affection for this site,” the jury said.

"The cultural and environmental meanings of the site have been enshrined within the design.”

Coffs Harbour Council Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan said: "The Jetty4Shores project is an outstanding success and has been so well received by locals and visitors alike.

"It's fantastic to see the project and the work of a local firm, as well as council, receive such amazing recognition from a national peak body.

"Acknowledgement from such a prestigious organisation is a great achievement for all those involved in this major project.”

The awards highlight the value of creating high-quality urban spaces and facilities for regional communities.