Foreshore markets new location

Harbourside markets.
Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
AFTER months of setting up in a temporary location, the Harbourside Markets are back with a fresh change of scenery.

This morning, stall holders were able to test out the new foreshore area and set up, ready for the first market held there since opening on Monday last week.

The markets were held at the temporary location of Park Beach Reserve for six months while construction on the new Jetty Foreshores was being done.

Head on down today before 2pm to enjoy a vast range of products, produce and entertainment.

