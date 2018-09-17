Lynette Dawson search: Forensics dig deeper
POLICE are digging deeper around the foundations of the swimming pool at the former home of missing mum Lynette Dawson in their search for evidence to explain her disappearance.
Pavers have been removed and police have exposed sections of the pool's plumbing as the dig entered its fifth day yesterday.
Forensic officers with spirit levels and measuring equipment were seen holding numbered evidence-markers and taking photographs.
Officers were also seen using a motorised sifting machine to search through the soil removed from around the pool - enough to fill several skips.
MORE
FOUR FATALITIES AT NSW FESTIVALS IN FIVE YEARS
CAR HITS FOUR PEDESTRIANS: ADULT AND CHILD CRITICAL
NSW LIBERALS NEED UNITY TO WIN: TONY ABBOTT
The search has focused on four key sites at the Bayview home once owned by Lynette and Chris Dawson.
The current owners agreed to the police dig, telling Lyn's family that their thoughts are with them.
Mrs Dawson vanished in January 1982. The search, which comes amid renewed interest in her disappearance and her husband's affair with a student, is expected to continue today.