Lynette Dawson search: Forensics dig deeper

17th Sep 2018 6:04 AM
POLICE are digging deeper around the foundations of the swimming pool at the former home of missing mum Lynette Dawson in their search for evidence to explain her disappearance.

Pavers have been removed and police have exposed sections of the pool's plumbing as the dig entered its fifth day yesterday.

Forensic officers with spirit levels and measuring equipment were seen holding numbered evidence-markers and taking photographs.

Officers were also seen using a motorised sifting machine to search through the soil removed from around the pool - enough to fill several skips.

An aerial shot of police forensic teams working in the backyard of the former residence of Chris Dawson at Bayview on Sunday. Picture: Matrix
Lynette Dawson went missing and was presumed murdered but no one has been charged.
The search has focused on four key sites at the Bayview home once owned by Lynette and Chris Dawson.

The current owners agreed to the police dig, telling Lyn's family that their thoughts are with them.

Police forensics on Sunday digging the garden of the former Dawson’s home in search of Lyn Dawson's body. Picture: Jane Dempster
Mrs Dawson vanished in January 1982. The search, which comes amid renewed interest in her disappearance and her husband's affair with a student, is expected to continue today.

