Foreign tourists' love affair with Coffs Coast is blooming

TOURISM SPIKE: Visitations from international tourists increased on the Coffs Coast throughout 2018. Joanna Nix

LOCALS know the great appeal and beauty of this place, and in a boost to tourism, more international tourists than ever before took in the sights of our Coffs Coast in the past year.

Breaking down the latest International Visitation Survey, released this week, 86,300 international visitors holidayed in the Coffs Harbour local government area in the year ending December 2018.

That was a rise of 2per cent on 2017 figures, while the average duration of international stays increased 4per cent.

In monetary terms, the Tourism Research Australia report found international tourists injected $40.2million into the Coffs economy.

Regionally speaking, tourists were found to have spent $229.9million on the North Coast.

"During this period, regional NSW's share of international visitor nights to regional Australia was the highest on record at nearly 25per cent,” Destination NSW CEO Sandra Chipchase said.

"Growing tourism in regional NSW is a top priority and we are committed to making sure this industry continues to grow.

"We want to ensure that everyone - including local operators, businesses, pubs, cafes and hotels from the coast to the bush - gets a fair share of the state's tourism boom.”