Foreign interests funding PR war on Australian coal

Stop Adani and climate activists marched through the Rockhampton River Festival on Saturday calling for Rockhampton Regional Council withdraw its $15.5 million pledge for the Adani coal mine's airport.

MORE than 700 coal-fired power plants under construction or planned in 59 countries would be denied access to Australian coal if Greens' senator, Larissa Waters' bill to ban thermal coal mining in the Galilee Basin is successful.

Senator Waters introduced her Bill to parliament on January 4 and was met with hard opposition from the LNP, unions, the resources industry and the Minerals Council of Australia.

The bill would prohibit all mining of thermal coal in Queensland's Galilee basin and prevent the Adani Carmichael mine and eight other mines planned for Central Queensland..

"Allowing this basin to be opened up is both socially and environmentally negligent," she said.

"The Galilee Basin is a giant carbon bomb.

"The real reason both major parties refuse to stop Adani is because of the millions in donations they take from big fossil fuel companies in order to make sure their decisions put their interests before yours."

Senator Waters doesn't accept the 700 new power stations will proceed, "because people are already feeling the effects of climate change", which is her defence against the global benefits of burning more efficient Australian coal.

An ABC Fact Check determined claims by former Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull that Australia's coal, "by and large", was cleaner than the coal in many other countries, stacked up.

"As a consequence, less Australian coal is needed to generate the same amount of energy, leading to lower carbon emissions by weight compared with coal from other countries," according to the ABC.

Senator Waters says she doesn't accept it's a choice between coal and coal, that renewables are cheaper and governments will base their decisions on the cheapest form of energy.

Although the science supports Australian coal as more likely to have a downward impact on global carbon emissions, the industry is losing the public relations war, stared in earnest six years ago.

Minerals Council of Australia CEO, Tania Constable says Senator Waters' bill is unnecessary and creates regulatory uncertainty and sovereign risk.

"It's a proven fact that Australian coal is among the best quality in the world," she said.

"It has a higher efficiency level and if we are trying to decarbonise, and we are, then with most of the demand coming from the Asian region, Australia is best placed to meet that demand.

"This bill creates uncertainty ... we believe it's politically motivated."

Senator Waters doesn't believe her bill will be passed next month but uncertainty, Ms Constable says, is the strategy being used.

The campaign to stop the Australian coal industry came to light in March 2012 with a leaked document for a funding proposal for the Australian anti-coal movement.

Authored by John Hepburn for Greenpeace and Bob Burton for Coalswarm, the document is a call-to-arms for coal activists and aimed to "disrupt and delay" projects.

Funded by the Rockefeller Family, the document is a pitch for $5.92 million to use to fund litigation to stop coal port expansions, major rail lines and new mines; to wage a "battle of Galilee" to stop "mega-mines" in central Queensland's Galilee Basin.

The strategy included hiring staff to conduct "industry scandal research" to help change the story of coal so that, instead of being seen as the backbone of the economy and a creator of jobs and prosperity, the coal sector is seen as a "destructive industry that destroys the landscape and communities, corrupts our democracy, and threatens the global climate".

It put the cost of hiring two lawyers for two years to run coal and CSG lawsuits in Queensland at $500,000 and $95,000 for a media advisor in Sydney.

"(The Sunrise Project) is a very strategic campaign aimed at the coal industry as a whole and making sure projects are slowed through the judicial review processes, the courts," Ms Constable said.

"It is funded by overseas money with no interest in Australian jobs and orchestrated to make sure that coal projects like Adani don't go ahead.

"MCA has never sought to prevent not-for-profit groups to advocate their views or free speech but we do expect compliance with existing laws."

Sunrise is endorsed as a charity with the Australian Tax Office, registered with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission and is on the National Register of Environmental Organisations.

Senator Waters didn't align herself with the Sunrise Project but said she thought "they are speaking for majority of Australians, they definitely have support of majority of Australians".

Emails published by Wikileaks showed funding for the Sunrise Project coming from billion dollar US charitable foundation, the Sandler Foundation.

Screenshots of emails sent from John Hepburn, executive director at the Sunrise Project, to Sergio Knaebel at the US-based Sandler Foundation and published by Wikileaks after the email account of Hilary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta was hacked leading into the 2016 US election. Christine Mckee

Emails between Hepburn and the Foundation showed Hepburn mocking the coal industry's claim of a "foreign-funded and tightly orchestrated conspiracy to systemically destroy the Australian coal industry".

In 2015, Herb Sandler raised concerns over the Australian government inquiry into the activities of environmental charities, including proposals for full disclosure of funding.

Sandler called it "astonishing and frightening", and acknowledged funding the Sunrise project.

Hepburn replied that lawyers were engaged to plan how to avoid disclosures.

"...I do have concerns about the potential PR impact of disclosure of both our funding and grantees - should that eventuate," he said.

Tania Constable said the impacts of uncertainty were being felt with a slowdown in overseas investment, exploration and greenfield projects.

"This had to be addressed at a Federal level and in every state to streamline processes, not for lower grade regulation but more efficient regulation," she said.

"We believe in a technology neutral approach to energy ...reliable, secure and clean for Australia.

"Oil, gas, coal and renewables, including hydro.

"And if we really want to decarbonise at a global level we need to get nuclear back in as part of the global story."