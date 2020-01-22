WILD WEATHER: Forecasters warn extreme storm could repeat

A REPEAT of Tuesday's wild weather event is a possibility today according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Winds gusting to 96km/h in Nambour, 69km/h at Sunshine Coast Airport and 59km/h at Tewantin, accompanied by heavy rain with totals to 61mm within an hour and a half, shut down power in some communities, brought down branches and felled trees from 4pm.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said the Bureau of Meteorology had predicted the likelihood of the weather event.

Today the chance of further severe storms was considered a possibility with the southern and central Sunshine Coast expected to feel the brunt of any extreme weather.

Ms Hoff said a surface trough stretching from Central Queensland to the Darling Downs, which has had showers and storms to the east of it, would continue to weaken and contract to the west.

She said the trough would continue to contract with a weak high trough moving in over the top of it.

The next few days will bring hot conditions but with maximums closer to average.

However, warm, muggy nights will continue.

The further chance of rain about southeast Queensland will increase from the weekend but with most of the action potentially occurring south of the Sunshine Coast.

Rainfall totals across the region to 9am today included 61mm at Wappa Dam, 59mm at Nambour, 58mm at Imbil, 54mm at Yandina, 45mm at Bli Bli, 41mm at Eudlo Flats, 39mm at Eudlo, 37mm at West Woombye, 28mm at Coolum, 26mm at Baroon Pocket Dam and 16mm at Tanawha.

Expect a 33C peak today on the coast with the chance of a late morning thunder storm which will possibly be severe in the hinterland.

Light north, northwest winds this morning made for great waves on the open beach breaks. But that was replaced by 9am by north, north-easterlies which will increase to 20-30 km/h through the day.

Expect 32C maximums and similar partly-cloudy conditions with the chance of more thunder storms into the late afternoon.