25°
Sport

Ford wins national crown

Coffs Harbour squash player Jacob Ford has won the under-17 boys title at the Australian Age Championship.
Coffs Harbour squash player Jacob Ford has won the under-17 boys title at the Australian Age Championship.
Brad Greenshields
by

COFFS Harbour squash player Jacob Ford has cemented his reputation as one of the leading junior players in the country.

Ford produced an outstanding performance at the Australian Age Championships in Geelong to win the under-17 national title.

Having won the under-15 championship last year, Ford was seeded number one for his age group last week and despite thr pressure of being the nominated top gun, he remained focused throughout to win his second age title.

He opened confidently with strong performances in the earlier rounds against his Queensland and Victorian opponents to move through to the semi finals where he would be tested by South Australian Saad Khatri.

Leading two games to nil, Ford suffered a hand injury requiring an injury time delay before returning to court where he made some uncharacteristic errors before he showed his determination fighting back from 7-2 and 9-4 down to draw level before taking the game finally in a tie break 13-11 to wrap up the match in 33 minutes.

Into the final against fifth seed Abel Jin from Westren Australia, No 5 seed, both opened the scoring after long rallies in the first clash between the two.

Ford took a tight first game with Jin replying to seize the second.

The all-important third game saw Ford up the tempo with some great volley work which brought him success to go two-one up.

The fourth game saw both players produce heavy exchanges early which ended in Ford's favour.

His consistency was challenging the Sandgroper, skipping out to 8-4 before he courageously attacked a number of short balls from soft returns in the front court reeling off three winners to close out the match to secure the championship.

There was a smile of relief and joy at the same time at winning 11-9 9-11 11-7 11-4.

"It feels good, I thought I played well and took my chances when they came and luckily they were all good,” Ford said.

"Abel was tough, I had to stay in front.”

Topics:  coffs harbour jacob ford squash squash australia

Coffs Coast Advocate
BOM issues severe storm warning for west of Coffs Coast

BOM issues severe storm warning for west of Coffs Coast

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for the highlands west of the Coffs Coast.

How's this for a view?

MILESTONE: Developer Steve Gooley (left) and agent Scott Nolan on-site at Seashells Park Beach where the top floor has been poured (inset).

Fancy waking up to this every day?

Pridefest to makes it debut on the Coffs Coast

READY TO ROLL: Alan Jones, Todd Trappett, and Parul Punjabi are getting prepared for the festivities.

You might want to mark this one on your calendar.

Make your plans early

Little terns, made from paper, dangle from a fig tree on Sawtell's First Avenue to raise awareness about the endangered status of the birds. 04 FEBRUARY 2015 Photo Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advocate

What's happening on the coast this week?

Local Partners

Ashes squad named for Coffs Harbour ODI's

WITH only 16 days to go until the first of two One Day Internationals is going to be played in Coffs Harbour, the squad to play against England has been named.

Diggers draw first blood

GOOD START: New Diggers' captain James Bellamy had a first-up win in charge and also remained unbeaten with the bat.

Diggers beats Coffs Colts in opening match of the CHDCA season.

Bruce pumped by playing in front of Aussie fans

Courtney Bruce (centre) defends against Maria Tutaia of New Zealand in the netball Constellation Cup between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday

Courtney Bruce is delighted to be back in front of Aussie fans