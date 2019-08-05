Menu
Gun Squash player Jacob Ford at Korora courts. Ford has just moved to Brisbane.
Ford shifts gear and heads to the big smoke

Sam Flanagan
5th Aug 2019 5:33 PM
SQUASH: After forging a name for himself in the squash world from the comforts of the Coffs Coast, Jacob Ford has made the big step of relocating to Brisbane to further his career.

Ford has been a star from a young age in the sport, with his name regularly appearing in The Coffs Coast Advocate over the years for his countless achievements.

Some of his career highlights to date include winning the Val Lembit Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Sports Person in 2018, claiming multiple Australian Titles and competing in the World Junior Championships.

“It’s going to be a good change, I’m getting lots of training and hits in which will hopefully advance me to the next level of my career,” Ford said.

“I got in contact with a coach, Brad Hindle, who has worked overseas at a high level and was a top player himself. So it will be good to work closely with him.”

Ford has a few major tournaments coming up, including one in Coffs Harbour in three weeks, he hopes to do well in.

His major focus is the Australian Titles in Tasmania this September.

