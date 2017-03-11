Ford prepares to meet challenge of busy schedule

Jacob Ford is eager to get started in New Zealand in next month's Oceania Open.

LOCAL squash rising star Jacob Ford is in the final weeks of training as he prepares to contest a number of events in readiness for the lead-up to the Australian Closed Championships in Townsville starting in a fortnight.

Ford will then prepare for three major events in New Zealand in April where he will contest the Oceania Junior Open Championships, followed by the much awaited Trans-Tasman Challenge against the New Zealand national junior team in four age divisions.

He will spearhead Australia's challenge as the lead player in the boys under-17 team.

Ford will wind up his NZ tour with a tilt at the New Zealand Junior Open which follows on immediately from the Trans-Tasman championships, so it will be a real test of fitness over the 10 day period.

Preparations are well on track with Ford putting in PB's in training with endurance and agility programs benefiting the young star.

This weekend he heads to Brisbane to further his preparations under the watchful guidance of leading coach Dan Jensen and participate in the Sandgate Queensland under-19 tournament tomorrow.

The field of players for Sandgate is very strong so Ford's looking forward to a great hit-out to gauge how his preparations are coming along.